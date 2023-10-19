FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Energy Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.05 million during the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJ. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

