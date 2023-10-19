ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.22.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $470,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

