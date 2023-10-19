WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.04-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.254-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.04-$4.24 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

