Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires 108 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($183.36).

PZ Cussons Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 138.69 ($1.69) on Thursday. PZ Cussons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 134.40 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £594.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,551.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.13.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.22) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

