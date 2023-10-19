Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Lindsay Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE:LNN opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay
In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
