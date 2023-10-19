Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

