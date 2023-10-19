WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

