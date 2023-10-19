WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

