WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JULW. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,562,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,726,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $29.46 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.