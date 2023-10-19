WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 496,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,457,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

