BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XONE opened at $49.64 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

