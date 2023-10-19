WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

