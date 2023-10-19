WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.