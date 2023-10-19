Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

