UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $536.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $496.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

