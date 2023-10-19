WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Strive 500 ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Strive 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

STRV stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Strive 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

Strive 500 ETF Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.