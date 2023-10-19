Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

