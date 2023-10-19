Comparing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intchains Group and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.75%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Intchains Group.

This table compares Intchains Group and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 6.72 $51.50 million N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 0.94 -$8.04 million ($0.89) -8.85

Intchains Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor -15.85% -8.06% -6.49%

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, and motor drive; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cheongju-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.