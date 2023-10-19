Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Oxford Square Capital worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 212,838 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

OXSQ stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.25%.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

