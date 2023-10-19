OMG Network (OMG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.14 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002765 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

