Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 194,955 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -380.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

