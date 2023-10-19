GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GSK Trading Down 1.0 %

GSK opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

