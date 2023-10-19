Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

