Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.