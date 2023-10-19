Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CFG opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
