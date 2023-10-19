Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $985,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

