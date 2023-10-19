FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.88

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.88 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 73846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,833,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,284 shares of company stock worth $40,564,071. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

