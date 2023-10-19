Sui Tops One Day Volume of $74.55 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Sui has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market cap of $315.90 million and $74.55 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,392,960 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 860,392,959.6923076 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.37727874 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $68,648,673.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

