Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2023

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.43. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.17 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Read More

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

