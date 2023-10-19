Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.43. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.17 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

