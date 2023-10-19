Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Issued By KeyCorp

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NYSE NEE opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

