Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.72 billion.
