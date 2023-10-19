Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NVR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $106.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $108.03. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $440.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $107.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $430.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVR. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,746.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6,114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,012.07. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,935.00 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

