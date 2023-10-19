RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

