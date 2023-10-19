Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,505,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 656,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after buying an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TRNO opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

