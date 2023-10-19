Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $7.00

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 15.5 %

LICY stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Li-Cycle by 47.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

