Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $7.00

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $264,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $264,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $105,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,844.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,718 shares of company stock valued at $399,994. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

