Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.62.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
