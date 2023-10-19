Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $12.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VIAV opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million.
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
