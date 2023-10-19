LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,960 shares of company stock valued at $890,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.