Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $118.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ONTO stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business's revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

