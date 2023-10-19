DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.12 on Monday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

