AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 79.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 903,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 18,307.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

