Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,444.40 ($17.64).

Several research firms have issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.66) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

SN opened at GBX 934.20 ($11.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4,448.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 952.60 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,285.71%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roberto Quarta bought 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £58,823.71 ($71,850.14). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

