Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $53.33

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $594.78 million, a PE ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 11.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 604,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,053 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

