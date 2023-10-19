Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $47.56

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in Mobileye Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBLY opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.06.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

