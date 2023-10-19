Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $82.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,584,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 290.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

