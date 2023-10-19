Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VGZ

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.