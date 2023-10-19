Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.26.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

