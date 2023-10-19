Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

