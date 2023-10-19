Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.83.

PXD opened at $255.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

