Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $78,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 360,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 260,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 221,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

