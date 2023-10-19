Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

